Think forensic archaeologist and you may be forgiven for imagining television dramas filmed in far-flung places.

However, for Abi Carter, it's the day job, and it's one that has led her to pursue an extraordinary career.

Abi's role involves finding and recovering evidence from crime scenes using archaeological techniques, and her work includes helping those who lost loved ones in the Bosnian genocide.

After growing up in the Middle East, she settled in Wales - the home of her grandparents - after studying a degree in Cardiff. A masters in forensic archaeology and international crime scene investigation led her to launch her own forensics business, which has now been running for more than a decade.

"I'm a very patriotic Welsh woman and I had wanted to go to a Welsh university, so I applied to several in Wales," she told Adrian Masters on ITV Cymru Wales' Face To Face.

"I was pleased to get into Cardiff, I did my undergraduate here and then I went away to do my masters in Bournemouth. Then I came back to Cardiff and it's the longest place I've lived as an adult."

The 1995 genocide saw over 8,000 people killed in Srebrenica alone. Abi Carter (right) has visited Bosnia with several groups. Credit: Abi Carter

The Bosnian Genocide was a fundamental moment in Abi's career.

"When you are looking at a dead body, that is not going to be an enjoyable process, but the bigger picture is what we are thinking about when we're doing it.

"You just think, I'm helping families and I'm helping bring justice. That's what drives me to do everything that I do.

"I just felt how can this possibly be allowed to happen, and only 27 years ago?"

I couldn't believe what had happened to a group of Muslim people for no other reason other than the fact that they were Muslim and what happened to the women as well as the men. Abi Carter

"From that moment, I was so shocked by it that I made it my mission to work in criminal justice, either in the UK or internationally."

Abi is now co-chair of the charity Remembering Srebrenica and has won an award for her work as a board member.

Beyond her work in the field, she is passionate about encouraging more women and girls into STEM subjects and careers.

"I do a lot of STEM entrepreneurship work with young people and young girls. A lot of girls come to me for mentorship, either in science or business.

"I think there are a lot more women and young girls interested [in STEM] than we're aware of.

"I don't see there being as many barriers as there were perhaps when I was younger or when other people were younger. I think it's a lot more available now, and I haven't seen a huge disparity recently."