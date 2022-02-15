Wales' health minister has confirmed that children aged between 5 and 11 will be offered the Covid vaccine.

Children aged between 5-11 who are in the "at risk" groups are already being offered the jab, as are all those over the age of 12.

There’s been a delay to the official announcement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

This is reportedly because of disagreements between the UK Government and the vaccinations watchdog,

Although the JCVI is thought to have made its decision more than a week ago, the recommendation is not expected to be announced until the 21st February.

But today Eluned Morgan, told Senedd Members that she has received that advice and confirmed that it will be implemented.

She said: “Whilst yet to be published officially by the JCVI, I have received JCVI advice regarding the vaccination of all 5-11 year olds and I have agreed it and we are working with health boards on implementing the offer.”