An animal protection firm is pleading for the return of a Scottish wildcat kitten after North Wales Police seized the animal from a property in the Conwy county area on Monday (14 February).

The one-year-old wildcat, called Finlay, had been taken in by the animal organisation, which claims to protect the rare species.

Wildcat Haven, based in St Asaph, said it was rehabilitating the animal after finding it injured in the central Scottish Highlands. They claim police seized Finlay with no warning or explanation.

The group added that they were due to release the creature into the wild in the next six to eight weeks.

According to Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot, the capture, possession or release of a wildcat outside its native habitat range requires a licence.

Wildcat Haven said "it goes without saying" that Finlay would have been released in Scotland, after being found there in need of medical care in 2020.

A statement on Wildcat Haven's website posted the day after Finlay was taken, reads: “We asked for details of where he would be taken, what would happen to him, but the police said that they didn’t need to tell us and so Finlay’s whereabouts are still currently unknown.

“We also explained that capturing him, exposing him to multiple people and disrupting him at such a crucial time would be catastrophic to his rehabilitation. They did not listen, they did not care.

"It was a bewildering and traumatic experience for us let alone Finlay. We tried to find out where he was last night but again the police refused to tell us.

"None of this makes sense."

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said officers are investigating whether an offence under the habitat and species regulations 2017 has been committed.

They added: “North Wales Police are working with partners to ensure the animal is cared for.

“Anyone with information relating to this matter is encouraged to contact police quoting, 21000883036.”

The Scottish wildcat is listed as a European protected species. Population estimates vary but the NatureScot website states surveys from 2010 and 2013 put their numbers between 115 to 314 individuals.

Scottish wildcats live on the edges of woodlands and mountains and the main threat to the species is genetic extinction, due to breeding with feral or domestic cats.