Fourth boy arrested in connection with Gorseinon bus station stabbing

Police investigating a stabbing outside Gorseinon Bus Station have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of section 18 assault.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the assault that occurred on Thursday, February 10.

Three boys, two aged 14 and another aged 15, have been charged with a section 18 assault, while one of the 14 year-olds has also been charged with possession of a weapon.

A 14 year-old boy remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he is making a steady recovery.