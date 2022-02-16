A mountain rescue team helped save a hamster and its owners, who found themselves in trouble on a waterfall walk in the Brecon Beacons.

The pocket-sized pet, called Frappuccino, was with a woman and her 11-year-old daughter on Tuesday (February 15) when the group had to call for assistance.

The mother and daughter had travelled 200 miles from London with their furry pet to see the falls at Pontneddfechan.

Setting out on a walk from Dinas Rock to Sgwd Yr Eira, they found the trek back was taking longer than they had hoped. Both were cold and wet and daylight was fading, so they made the call for help.

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were able to locate the group and walk them back to safety. Credit: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, made up of experienced volunteers, were then contacted by Dyfed-Powys Police to help the holiday-makers.

Once located using What3Words, a team was sent out to meet the walkers and their pet. They were found, warmed up and walked back to their car.

The mountain rescue team said all three were uninjured and wished the trio well on the rest of the holiday in the area.