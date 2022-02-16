A 35-year-old man who died in a road traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday morning on the A4119 has been named as Christopher Williams from Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

His family have paid tribute to him, describing the father-of-three as a man "who would do anything for anyone".

They said: “Chris was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle and grandson who will be sorely missed.

“He lived his life for his three young daughters, Phoebe, seven, and Emillie and Esme, both four, who were the most important thing in his life.

“Chris was passionate about music and had played in several bands in the past, he enjoyed karaoke and was teaching his daughter Phoebe to play the guitar.

“Chris was a lifelong Swansea City supporter. He has been described as someone who would do anything for anyone without requiring recognition .

“Chris will be forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten. There are no words to describe the loss our family are currently feeling and dealing with. He has been taken from us far too early.”

Officers from South Wales Police continue to investigate the collision that happened on the A4119 between Coed Ely and Thomastown, just before 3am on Sunday February 13.

South Wales Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man from the Cardiff area has been arrested in connection with this incident but has since been released under investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the A4119 between 2am and 3am on February 13, or anyone who may have seen a black VW Jetta taxi being driven in the area.

They are also appealing for CCTV or dash-cam footage from the night.

Anyone with any information should contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2200050568.