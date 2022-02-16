Winds have picked up ahead of two named storms which are forecast to batter Wales and the rest of the UK.

Gusts of up to 90mph are predicted to hit south Wales and a number of weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

Storm Dudley has prompted yellow weather warnings for strong winds across much of mid and north Wales from Wednesday (February 16) until 06:00 on Thursday (February 17).

Dudley will be followed by Storm Eunice on Friday (February 18), which could be even more damaging.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds across the whole of Wales from 03:00 until 21:00 on Friday night.

'We are looking at a particularly stormy period right now'

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: "We are looking at a particularly stormy period right now, with two named storms coming through one after the other.

"This sort of weather set-up is typical for the UK in the winter, with low pressure coming in from the west, driven by the jet stream."

She said the forecast after Storm Eunice continued to look unsettled with the potential for more wet and windy conditions over the weekend and the start of next week.

The Energy Networks Association has offered safety advice ahead of the storms.

Spokesman Ross Easton said: "It's really important to stay safe when bad weather hits. If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999."