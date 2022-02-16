It's only the middle of February, and it's already been quite the year weather-wise.

We sailed through a mostly dry and mild January only to have Storm Corrie bring the month to an end in spectacular stormy fashion.

And now.... we have two named storms in one week.... Storms Dudley and Eunice.

They might not sound too menacing, but believe me they are are going to pack quite a punch.

At 2 o'clock this afternoon (February 16), Storm Dudley brought winds of 68mph in Aberporth, West Wales.

The worst should be over in the next few hours, although Storm Eunice is waiting in the wings to take over. And she's going to be a true force of nature.

People are seen at the sea wall at Porthcawl in August 2020, when Storm Francis hit. Credit: PA

At the moment the whole of Wales is covered by an Amber warning, to be prepared for damaging winds, with predicted speeds of 70mph inland, gusts of up to 100mph around the coasts.

There is the possibility the Met Office may upgrade this warning to a Red, which means take action. Let's put this in to context.

'Eunice could be one of the strongest storms since the Burns Day Storm'

It’s quite rare to see a storm produce widespread gusts of 60-70mph inland across southern England and Wales. As there is still 24 hours to go before confidence increases in the forecast for Storm Eunice, and changes in warning will likely be made tomorrow, nearer the time.

Should the higher wind gusts develop, the added complication of high spring tides means our coasts in particular are going to be highly dangerous places. As a result Eunice could be one of the strongest storms since the Burns Day Storm.

On the 25th January 1990 (Burns Day in Scotland), an intense depression tracked across southern Scotland bringing severe gales and storm force winds to much of England and Wales. Winds of 107mph were recorded... coincidentally also in Aberporth.

Across the UK, 47 people lost their lives, with widespread damage and destruction in many areas.

We're not there just yet, and things may change. Either way, we'll keep you posted.