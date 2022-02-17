Covid passes no longer a legal requirement in Wales from Friday

It will no longer be a legal requirement to show a Covid Pass to enter certain venues and events in Wales from Friday (February 18), the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The move comes as the Welsh Government continues to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions.

From Friday, the domestic Covid Pass will no longer be required for entry into indoor or outdoor events and venues including nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

However, venues will be able to continue to use the passes if they choose to, while the international Covid Pass will remain in place.

Covid passes have been required to gain entry to venues such as nightclubs and music and sports events

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said: “When it was introduced, the Covid Pass was part of a suite of measures to give people confidence, keep businesses open and to keep Wales safe.

“I’d like to thank all the sectors for their cooperation and feedback during this challenging time.

“With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.”

Covid passes were introduced controversially by the Senedd in October 2021 when Conservative Vale of Clwyd Senedd Member Gareth Davies did not take part in the vote.

Since their introduction and extension in November, they have continued to divide opinion.

The Welsh Conservatives have argued that there is no proof that passes limit the spread of coronavirus or increasing uptake of the vaccine, despite them being introduced by the Conservative UK Government in December.

The party's shadow health minister Russell George said: “I am delighted to finally see the back of these totally failed, coercive, ineffective, costly, and unproven vaccine passports.

"This illiberal measure has never shown any sign of success, proving only to be a burden on businesses and consumers. Far from being worthwhile, they were harmful and disruptive."Last week, the Welsh Liberal Democrats also welcomed the end of the passes.

The party's leader Jane Dodds said: "I welcome the decision to scrap Covid passes, which the Welsh Liberal Democrats led the campaign against.

"We must remain cautious, but I'm sure the public will be glad to see light at the end of the tunnel and a return to some sense of normality."