Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has made his first visit to Wrexham AFC of 2022.

Reynolds bought the club with friend Rob McElhenney in February 2021 and the pair made their first visit to the town in October.

On Thursday, Reynolds posted a picture of himself at The Racecourse - the world's oldest international football ground - confirming he was back in the town.

In a tweet, Reynolds said: "Nice day for a visit."

Reynolds met with Wrexham staff, including new signing Ollie Palmer Credit: Wrexham AFC/Ollie Williams

Since taking over the club, the famous pair have invested heavily in the club on the field with signings such as Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer.

Earlier in February, it was announced the club is in advanced talks to purchase the leasehold of the Racecourse stadium.

Wrexham are currently in seventh place in the National League, 12 points off the single automatic promotion place, albeit with two games in hand.