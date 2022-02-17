Record animal deaths cause growing fears for Gower landscapes

Play video

By Swansea Correspondent Dean Thomas-Welch

Campaigners on Gower in Swansea say large areas of the popular tourist destination could be lost forever if animal deaths due to vehicle collisions continue.

Last year represented one of the most deadly on record with 110 cattle deaths on the roads around common lands, according to farmers and safety groups.

Gower is one of the very few low land areas in Wales where local farmers continue the traditional practice of grazing cattle, sheep and ponies on common land.

Although, the Gower Commons Safety Action Group say farmers are pulling their livestock off the commons in record numbers.

They fear the loss of grazing cattle will have a devastating impact on the landscape and could even go as far as impacting Gower’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) status.

Campaigners say the grazing livestock are needed on Gower to help maintain the rural landscape.

“We had a huge death toll last year,” said Sam Hughes, co-founder of the Gower Commons Safety Action Group.

“We’ve ended up with a lot of fatalities and hit-and-runs and a lot of animals have been left to die on the side of the road with farmers finding them the next day

“The commons now are overgrowing, we need the heavy animals to tread down the overgrowth. If it’s not being done, who's going to maintain all these acres of land?

“These area’s are the main veins through Gower. If they look awful how is that going to impact Gower? Could we lose the AONB?

“Next generation I think things are going to be completely different, I don’t think you are going see any animals out on these commons.”

Swansea Council said it has implemented a number of measures to reduce road traffic collisions with animals, including introducing a 40mph speed limit on Gower roads.

Mike Scott, Swansea Councils AONB Officer feels people need to be more mindful when driving through Gower.

He said: “Cattle, horses and sheep grazing on the commons is really important, to lose that would be a huge loss for Gower.”

Mike Scott, Swansea Councils AONB Officer, believes more people need to obey the 40mph speed limit, to help stop animal deaths.

He added: “It would be fair to say that everyone knows that the roads across the commons have a 40mph speed limit, it’s that people don't observe that speed limit.”

Gower saw an increase in visiting tourists last year as more people chose to holiday in the UK due to strict Covid measures around travelling abroad.

Farmer Paul Hughes believes that contributed to an increase in traffic resulting in high animal deaths.

He said seven of his sheep were killed within three days last year which lead to him considering if grazing his animals on the common was worth it.

“We have struggled on and I am here today, but it is getting harder,” he said.

Farmer Paul Hughes said seven of his sheep were killed within three days last year.

Paul, who grazes his animals on common land close to Swansea Airport in Fairwood, said his livestock play an important role in the preservation of Gower.

“We had 12 calves born last spring and to date, we only have six left," he said.

"The animals are here to do a job as well as look pretty. They are good for the environment and good for the grazing of common land and keeping Gower looking as it should."

Swansea Council confirmed they are working with multiple partners to reduce animal deaths and to encourage more farmers to graze their animals on common land.