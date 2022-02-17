Schools across Wales to close as Storm Eunice approaches

Schools in a number of local authority areas have announced they will close in response to Storm Eunice. Credit: PA

Schools across Wales will close on Friday with Storm Eunice expected to bring significant disruption.

A 'red' weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales, with the rest of Wales covered by an 'amber' warning.

Winds of up to 100mph are forecast in some coastal parts of Wales, all trains have been cancelled and emergency services have asked people not to travel unless essential.

Which schools are closing in Wales?

  • Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council - Closed

  • Bridgend County Borough Council - Closed

  • Caerphilly County Borough Council - Closed

  • Carmarthenshire County Council - "strongly advising" schools to move to online learning

  • Ceredigion County Council - Closed

  • City and County of Swansea - Closed

  • City of Cardiff Council - Closed

  • Conwy County Borough Council - Closed

  • Denbighshire County Council - Closed

  • Flintshire County Council - TBC

  • Gwynedd Council - TBC

  • Isle of Anglesey Council - TBC

  • Merthyr Tydfil Council - Closed

  • Monmouth County Council - Closed

  • Neath Port Talbot Council - Closed

  • Newport Council - Closed

  • Pembrokeshire County Council - Closed

  • Powys County Council - Closed

  • Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council - Closed

  • Torfaen County Borough Council - TBC

  • Vale of Glamorgan Council - Advising schools to close

  • Wrexham Council - Closed

