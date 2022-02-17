Schools across Wales to close as Storm Eunice approaches
Schools across Wales will close on Friday with Storm Eunice expected to bring significant disruption.
A 'red' weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales, with the rest of Wales covered by an 'amber' warning.
Winds of up to 100mph are forecast in some coastal parts of Wales, all trains have been cancelled and emergency services have asked people not to travel unless essential.
Which schools are closing in Wales?
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council - Closed
Bridgend County Borough Council - Closed
Caerphilly County Borough Council - Closed
Carmarthenshire County Council - "strongly advising" schools to move to online learning
Ceredigion County Council - Closed
City and County of Swansea - Closed
City of Cardiff Council - Closed
Conwy County Borough Council - Closed
Denbighshire County Council - Closed
Flintshire County Council - TBC
Gwynedd Council - TBC
Isle of Anglesey Council - TBC
Merthyr Tydfil Council - Closed
Monmouth County Council - Closed
Neath Port Talbot Council - Closed
Newport Council - Closed
Pembrokeshire County Council - Closed
Powys County Council - Closed
Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council - Closed
Torfaen County Borough Council - TBC
Vale of Glamorgan Council - Advising schools to close
Wrexham Council - Closed