Play video

We've had Storm Dudley - and now Storm Eunice is following hot on its heels. The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for wind - but what does that mean?

We have a traffic lights system when it comes to weather warnings - the lowest rating is a yellow, and that means to be aware.

For Storm Eunice, we already have an amber warning - meaning to be prepared - in force for the whole of Wales and vast swathes of England.

It means we could quite widely see winds of between 60 and 70mph inland, which is pretty unheard of, because it's usually coastal areas that are battered by strong winds.

The whole of Wales and huge swathes of England are covered by an amber warning for wind. Credit: PA

But it gets even worse - because down towards the far south coast, we've also got high spring tides and a possible storm surge coming through the Bristol Channel.

It has prompted the Met Office to issue a rare 'red' warning, for very strong and damaging winds of possibly 100mph, across south Wales and the South West of England.

What is a 'red' weather warning?

A red warning is the Met Office's most severe weather warning, meaning dangerous weather is expected and you should take action to keep yourself and others safe.

It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

The last time we had a red warning for winds in Wales was on February 12, 2014 - that's before we even started naming storms.

This is pretty rare. And coupled with those high spring tides, it's going to make for some pretty treacherous conditions.

So what can we expect?

Flying debris, resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes - roofs blown off, power lines brought down

Uprooted trees likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed

Delays and cancellations to buses, trains, ferry services and flights

Power cuts

Large waves with beach material being thrown onto coastal roads and buildings

Flooding of some coastal properties

The Met Office only names storms when they deem they will make an impact - and Eunice certainly seems set to do that.