The drivers of a boat and jet ski were carrying out "uncoordinated, high-speed manoeuvres" before a woman died when they collided, a report has found.

Jane Walker died when a jet ski collided with a Rib (rigid inflatable boat) on the Menai Strait on August 8, 2020.

An inquest opening into the 52-year-old's death - described by her family at the time as "much loved" - heard the jet ski hit the side of the boat where Mrs Walker, a pharmacy technician, was sitting.

Now, a report by the Marine Accident Investigation Board has identified failings and made a number of key findings and recommendations, following the incident.

Jane Walker died when a jet ski collided with a rigid inflatable boat (RIB), "the Rib Tickler"

The report said the two craft were operating too closely to each other at high speed and neither the boat’s driver nor the jet ski’s rider understood the other’s intentions.

It added: "Furthermore, the knowledge and skill levels of the persons in control or overseeing the two craft were not appropriate to the manoeuvres being undertaken."

'They are high-performance machines, not toys'

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of Marine Accidents, said: “As the use of leisure craft in the UK becomes ever more popular, this tragic accident serves as a powerful reminder that uncoordinated, high-speed manoeuvres near other craft are unsafe.

"Personal watercraft, often referred to as jet skis, provide a unique and fun way to enjoy the water, but they are high-performance machines, not toys.

Mr Moll added that although many harbour and local authorities manage their waters safely, "there is an inconsistency of management around the UK coast, which can lead to conflicted interests and confusion."

Following this investigation, he has recommended to the Royal Yachting Association and Personal Watercraft Partnership that a cross industry forum be formally created to provide a more consistent approach to the management of personal watercraft around the UK.

Anglesey County Council’s head of regulation and economic development, Christian Branch, said: “We recognise that this continues to be an extremely difficult time for the family and friends of Mrs Jane Walker, and our thoughts are with them today.

“Whilst it is clear that safety issues identified by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), in relation to the County Council, did not contribute directly to this tragic accident, we accept the findings of the report as published.

“We have already started to take positive steps to improve the management of the Menai Strait, as recommended by the MAIB."