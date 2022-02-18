Lorries overturn and cars and buildings damaged as Storm Eunice batters Wales

Lorries have overturned, cars have been crushed and reports are emerging of damage to buildings as Storm Eunice continues to batter Wales.

A rare red weather warning - the highest Met Office alert, meaning potential danger to life - was in force on Friday morning due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge.

An amber warning is now in place until 9pm, with Met Office guidelines stating: "There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life. Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down."

An overturned lorry on the M4 Westbound near Pyle. Credit: Traffic Wales

Traffic Wales motorway cameras captured an overturned lorry on the M4 Westbound between J37 Pyle - J38 Groes, south Wales.

A Twitter post from the official Traffic Wales account said: "Lane 1 and 2 currently blocked due to overturned HGV. Traffic officers en route. Please proceed with care."

The Press Association then shared an image of two lorries that had blown on their sides in the high winds, closing the M4 in Margam, south Wales.

Two lorries were blown on their sides on the M4 near Margam. Credit: PA Images

A close-up of one of the two lorries blown over on the M4 near Margam. Credit: PA Images

In Cardiff, an inflatable sports dome has been destroyed by Storm Eunice.

Footage shows the air dome at the Cardiff International Sports Campus in the Leckwith area of the city collapsed and flapping in the wind.

The air dome, which was opened in 2017, is similar to those in use at Chelsea and Ajax football clubs.

Play video

Video of collapsed air dome at Cardiff International Sports Campus

Cardiff City House of Sport, which is affiliated to Cardiff City FC, said: "Unfortunately due to damage sustained by Storm Eunice, the air dome at the Cardiff International Sports Campus is completely out of action for the foreseeable future.

"All bookings were cancelled today, and nobody was in the vicinity of the dome when the damage occurred.

"We will update everyone as we find out news on the repair progress."

Play video

Video of roof blowing off caravan in Pembrokeshire

In the village of Little Haven, Pembrokeshire, a video filmed by a member of the public shows a roof blowing off a static caravan.

The male behind the camera can be heard saying: "There's a roof just gone - look at that! Oh my God. It's gone."

As debris flies around the caravan site, he continues: "This is unbelievable - I've got to get from here. This is incredible. I need to get out of here - it's dangerous."

Images have also emerged of damage to the roof of Bishop Hedley Catholic High School in Merthyr Tydfil.

Cllr Andrew Morgan - leader of neighbouring Rhondda Cynon Taf council - tweeted the images, warning that schools are "closed to keep people safe".

South Wales Police in Swansea tweeted several photographs of cars that had sustained damage from a fallen tree.

They wrote: "Glanmor Park Road is shut for the time being due to an unfortunate accident. Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Swansea Council are on the way to re-open the road."

A car is crushed under the weight of a fallen tree at Glanmor Park Road. Credit: South Wales Police Swansea

In Barry, our camera operator filmed these shots of a damaged road sign, and a fallen tree and debris being cleared from a road.

Play video

Just after 9.30am, Twitter user Mark Sainsbury posted images of another fallen tree blocking Brynfield Road in Langland, Swansea.

He said: "Tree down - storm really picking up now".

A fallen tree blocks the road at Langland, Swansea. Credit: Mark Sainsbury

Soon afterwards, Anglesey Council tweeted another photograph of a fallen tree, writing: "We have put up flood defences at Trearddur Bay and Bull Bay as Storm Eunice is likely to cause significant disturbance around the coast.

"We'd also urge people not to venture near the coast or wooded areas, like the Dingle in Llangefni."

There are also reports emerging of damage to private buildings and outbuildings, with several roofs blown off and sheds collapsing.

Reports of damage to buildings and outbuildings are emerging, including this shed in Birchgrove.

Meanwhile, weather watchers and amateur photographers have been told they're "putting lives at risk" by heading to the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.

Emergency services are asking people to "stay safe and stay home" and not to put "lives at risk" for the sake of a photograph.

This article will be updated throughout the day.