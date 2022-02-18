Thousands of homes across Wales are without power as Storm Eunice batters the UK amid a red weather warning.

The country has braced itself ahead of the treacherous weather, with schools closing, all trains cancelled and people warned to stay indoors.

Western Power Distribution is reporting several incidents of 'high voltage' power outages across South and Mid Wales.

In a statement, it said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 7.54am this morning (February 18) and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

The red and amber weather warning areas for Storm Eunice on Friday 18 February 2022 Credit: Met Office

High voltage incidents tend to be larger, affecting the wider area and could mean your neighbours are off supply too, Western Power Distribution says.

Which areas are affected and how many homes are without power?

St Clears, Carmarthenshire

995 homes were reported to be out of power at 8.01am. The outages are set to be resolved by 9.30am.

Burry Port, Carmarthenshire

Engineers are currently working to fix a power outage in the SA16 postcode, where 21 homes are without power. It will be resolved by 10.30am.

Bridgend

595 homes are without power in the CF32 postcodes covering Ogmore and Ogmore-by-Sea amid a high voltage disturbance. It is estimated that the power will not be restored until 1pm.

In Cowbridge, 150 homes are also off supply.

Neath Port Talbot

A low voltage disruption has been reported in the SA12 postcode. These incidents tend to be smaller, more localised and could be why some of your neighbours still have power. 115 homes are without power.

Newport

Around 46 homes in the NP20 postcodes are reported to be affected by a low voltage power cut.

Knighton, Powys

Power cuts were reported in the LD7 postcode area at 5.24am. They will reportedly be fixed by 11am.

Swansea

There are outages at homes in the Gower, Bishopston, Sketty, Morriston and Clydach.

124 homes in Sketty are out of power, which is set to be resumed after midday.