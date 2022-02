Play video

A lorry toppled over on the M4 motorway after being hit by strong winds caused by Storm Eunice.

The incident happened on the west-bound carriageway of the M4 motorway between the Porthcawl and Margam junctions.

Another lorry toppled over shortly afterwards and both carriageways of the motorway were closed.

There has also been damage to houses and cars, whilse there's been travel disruption across Wales.