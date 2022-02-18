Storm Eunice: Weather watchers and amateur photographers 'putting lives at risk'

Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been told they're "putting lives at risk" by heading to the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.

It comes as the Met Office took the unusual step of issuing a red weather warning, for much of the south Wales coast, with large waves expected and the prospect of beach material and debris being blown across the seafront.

The red warning has now passed but an amber alert - which includes a "danger to life" remains in place until 9pm on Friday (18th February).

South Wales Police have warned people it is "extremely dangerous" to head to places like Porthcawl to view the waves.

They are urging people to "stay safe and stay home" and not to put "lives at risk" for the sake of a photograph.

South Wales Fire and Rescue have also appealed to people saying "although we're here for you, please don't risk your life in this dangerous storm."

Emergency services are also warning people against going outside in more inland areas with high winds and debris across Wales.

Credit: PA

Wind speeds of up to 90mph have been recorded at Mumbles and thousands of homes have been without power.

All schools in Wales have been closed, trains have been halted, and many local services have shut.

There is also distruption on roads with winds closing major bridges and fallen trees blocking roads.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency are also asking people to stay home and "avoid exposed coastal areas."

They said: "Please stay well back from breaking waves as you could easily end up in the sea."

People are also being advised to stay away from wooded areas by Natural Resoucres Wales because of the danger of "falling trees and branches in strong winds."