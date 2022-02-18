Play video

Houses and vehicles have been damaged after three roofs were blown off in Newport due to strong winds caused by Storm Eunice.Police were called to the scene in Christchurch Road, Newport, on Friday, February 18.

The road was closed due to damage and debris and people have been advised to avoid the area.

A Gwent Police spokesman later said: "We were called to Christchurch Road, Newport, at around 10.45am on Friday after receiving reports that the roofs of three properties had fallen down."No injuries were reported and damage was caused to two cars."

This comes as parts of Wales were put under a red alert as Storm Eunice hit the country.

The Second Severn Crossing on the M4 was closed meaning that for the first time ever both crossings have been shut.Incidents of fallen trees and damage to houses across Wales are being reported as the storm continues while thousands of people have been affected by power cuts.

Lorries also overturned on the M4 motorway as vehicles were hit by strong gusts.