Weekend wind weather warnings could hamper Storm Eunice clean-up efforts

The Met Office have issued further weather warnings across south Wales for over the weekend, which could "hamper recovery efforts" after Storm Eunice.

Strong winds are expected in south Wales and parts of England on Saturday (February 19), with a Yellow weather warning for wind in place from 6:00 until 18:00.

The Met Office warns that further "coastal gusts" could hinder efforts to repair and clean up the damage from Storm Eunice on Friday (February 18).It says infrastructure recovery work, such as power cuts, "may be prolonged."

They're also warning that disruption to roads and bridges could continue.

On Sunday (February 20), "very strong winds" are expected across parts of north Wales, particularly coastal areas.

The Met Office has urged the public to be wary of damage to buildings and roofs, and the potential for "injuries and danger to life" to occur "from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

The public is urged to be careful around coastal areas during the weather warning. Credit: PA

This follows the rare red warning issued in south Wales on Friday morning.

It saw stormy weather, debris and damage to buildings pose a "danger to life."

An amber warning for strong winds is in force across the whole of Wales until 21:00 on Friday.

The Met Offices warms of continued "significant disruption" and that "flying debris could result in a danger to life."

An Amber weather warning means that the public is urged to "think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property."