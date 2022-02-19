Met Office issues third weather warning of the weekend for Wales

The Met Office has issued a third weather warning for Wales this weekend, which may "hamper recovery efforts" after Storm Eunice.

The latest yellow warning covers all of Wales except for the north Welsh coast and Ynys Môn, which is covered by a

It runs from 12pm on Sunday (February 20) through to 3pm on Monday (February 21).

It follows a yellow warning for the south of the country on Saturday and a yellow warning for wind covering the north Welsh coast from 12pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

What to expect on Saturday, February 19

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Infrastructure recovery works resulting from Storm Eunice could also be hampered, i.e. power cuts may be prolonged.

What to expect on Sunday, February 21

Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas which have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered.

More than 16,000 homes are still without power across Wales, and it is feared that further strong winds will lead to more outages and delay repairs.

Wales' roads and railways also continue to face closures, cancellations and delays.