Rail journeys severely disrupted across Wales as Storm Eunice clean up continues

Rail journeys across Wales continue to be severely affected in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

While a number of train journeys have resumed, many have been cancelled or face delays throughout Saturday (February 19) and rail companies are urging customers to check their journeys before they depart.

All rail journeys in Wales were cancelled ahead of Storm Eunice which battered Wales on Friday amid a rare red alert issued by the Met Office.

At least 118 Transport for Wales journeys have either been cancelled or delayed so far on Saturday (February 19), while Great Western Railway has cancelled all journeys before 10am.

As of 9am, replacement bus services were running between Wrexham and Bidston, Swansea and Shrewsbury, Pwllheli and Machynlleth, and Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

A statement from TfW read: "Storm Eunice aftermath will continue into Saturday 19th February and is likely to lead to significant disruption, with train services being delayed and cancelled to keep you safe.

"Customers making journeys on Saturday may find that their expected journey is difficult to complete due to debris on lines and safety checks taking place prior to lines reopening.

"Many of our trains are usually very busy on a Saturday already and those who could not travel on Friday due to the storm would have postponed their journey. Please consider travelling on Sunday 19th or Monday 20th February. Tickets dated 18 & 19 Feb will be valid on 21 & 22 Feb."

At 8am, GWR issued a 'Do Not Travel' alert as work continues to clear debris from tracks while moving trains and staff to where they need to be.

The company that runs cross-border journeys in the south of Wales also confirmed that the majority of timetables will not return to normal until at least Saturday afternoon.

Customers can check TfW and GWR services on each company's respective websites.