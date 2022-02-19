The roads still closed in Wales in the aftermath of Storm Eunice

Several roads in Wales remain closed as high winds and poor driving conditions continue to linger across the country in the wake of Storm Eunice.

While the M4 across the Prince of Wales Bridge has reopened, the M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions.

There are also speed restrictions in place along the motorway around Bridgend and Port Talbot.

The A4107 between Cymmer and the Bwlch Mountains is closed in both directions due to fallen power cables and a fallen tree.

The A4226 Port Road West in Barry is closed in both directions from Stirling Road to the Co-op petrol station due to debris in the road.

In Swansea, Bishopston Road is closed in both directions due to fallen power cables, while Goetre Fach Road is closed in both directions due to an unsafe building.

There are also warnings in place on the Jersey Marine roundabout on Fabian Way in Swansea, where traffic lights have failed.

In Pembrokeshire, the Cleddau Bridge between Pembroke Dock and Neyland remains closed to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds.

In Carmarthenshire, the A484 is blocked between the Cynwyl Elfed (Cynwyl Elfed) and Bronwydd Arms (Bronwydd Arms) due to fallen tree.

In Deri, Caerphilly, Mill Road is also closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

The Promenade in Aberystwyth remains closed in both directions due to debris on the road from Y Ro Fawr to Albert Place.

There is a rolling roadblock in place and emergency repairs on the A483 in both directions from Wrexham Road (Croesfoel) to Rossett.

In Gaerwen on Ynys Môn, the road between Llanddaniel and Llanedwen (Llanfairpwllgwyngyll) is closed due to fallen power cables.