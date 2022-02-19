Play video

*Video report by ITV Cymru Wales reporter Hamish Auskerry

People across Wales have spent much of Saturday clearing up the fallout from Storm Eunice.

As the highest wind gusts have subsided, authorities have been out and about assessing damage and preparing for further poor weather.

In Caerphilly, teams have been cleaning debris and fallen tress, as well as clearing culverts in a bid to prepare for more bad weather across the weekend.

Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, praised the lengths council teams have gone to over the last 48 hours.

Cllr Pritchard told ITV Wales: "We are out in all weathers prior to the storm to make sure we were ready and when the storm hit we went into emergency mode.

"We always have to be on our guard and we have high class team who are checking the weather forecast all the time and we simply have to be on it."

The Met Office has now issued three separate weather warnings for areas in Wales, with high winds to be expected across the country between now and Monday.

What to expect on Saturday, February 19

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Infrastructure recovery works resulting from Storm Eunice could also be hampered, i.e. power cuts may be prolonged.

What to expect on Sunday, February 20

Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas which have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered.

'Emergency services will have to adapt to changing climate'

Nigel Williams, area manager of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, told ITV Wales: It was a really busy day for us and the rest of the emergency services.

“We dealt with around 350 calls, those calls ranged from anything from collapsed structures, trees, roofs, buildings. It's just been really busy over the 24 hour period.

“The world's climate is changing and we have to adapt regularly. We're getting wetter weather in the winter, we're getting stronger winds, and as a service, we've got to adapt to that.

“After an event such as this, we will work closely with our partners, and we look at the plans that we already have in place for these events."