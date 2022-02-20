A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place across Wales as the country prepares itself for strong winds and rainfall across Sunday and into Monday (February 21).

The latest warnings come after widespread damage and power outages caused by strong winds from Storm Eunice that swept across Wales on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across Wales that comes into effect at noon on Sunday.

The latest weather warning is expected to last until 3pm on Monday, while the north coast of Wales is covered by a separate warning until Monday lunchtime.

The Met Office has warned that the country could be hit by wind gusts of up to 70mph while travel on some roads and railway lines continues to be disrupted.

What to expect on Sunday, February 20

Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas that have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered.

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed once again in both directions, while there are reduced speed limits in place along the M4.

The A465 Heads Of The Valleys Road is also closed in both directions due to an accident between Grawen Lane and Rocky Road.

At least 33 trains have been cancelled or delayed by Transport for Wales (TfW) so far on Sunday.

An update on the TfW website said: "Storm Eunice aftermath will continue today and into Monday 21st February and is likely to lead to significant disruption, with train services being delayed and cancelled to keep you safe. Please check before you travel."

Great Western Railway has also warned of disruption to its services.

Flood warnings and alerts are in place across Wales Credit: Natural Resources Wales

Flood warnings and alerts are also in place across Wales.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources Wales has said flooding should be expected in several areas along the River Severn in Powys.

NRW said flooding was also possible along the Welsh coast and on the River Dee in Wrexham and Denbighshire, the Usk estuary in Newport and the River Wye estuary in Monmouthshire.