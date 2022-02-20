Transport and environment organisations are warning people to expect more disruption across Wales through Sunday night and into Monday (February 21) morning.

Storm Franklin's wind and rain follows the disruption and damage of Dudley and Eunice, with the Met Office confirming it is the first time since 2015 that we've had three named storms in a week.

Alongside the Met Office's yellow weather warnings in place throughout Sunday night and into Monday, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) currently has 23 flood warnings and 41 flood alerts in place across Wales.

A number of communities are relying on flood defences as water levels in rivers continue to rise while a number of roads remain impassable.

NRW says the flood warnings come as Sunday's rain falls on already saturated ground.

They have also warned that trees, ground and power infrastructure also remain at risk as they have been weakened by continuous wind.

The risk power infrastructure comes as around 2,500 homes are still without power, many of which were cut off during Storm Eunice on Friday.

Commuters are also being told to expect disruption to travel on Monday morning.

Network Rail have confirmed delays are expected across Wales' rail network throughout Monday and they have released pictures of their efforts to repair track and clear debris.

Bill Kelly route director at Network Rail told ITV Wales: "We are still experiencing some really high winds out there, gusts of between 50 and 60pmh.

"On some parts of the network, we have had to impose some speed restrictions and we are likely to see that for the next 24 hours."

Rail companies such as Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway are urging customers to plan ahead and check before they embark on travel.