Wales Women beaten on penalties by Belgium in Pinatar Cup semi-final

Wales Women suffered penalty shootout heartache in the Pinatar Cup as they were edged out by Belgium in the semi-finals after the match had finished goalless.

Gemma Grainger’s side had comfortably beaten Scotland 3-1 in their previous fixture but were unable to find the net against a Belgian side who remain unbeaten in the competition.

Substitute Megan Rose Wynne came close for Wales towards the end of the game, with both sides having chances during normal time, while goalkeeper Olivia Clark also had to make some key saves to keep the match level.

The tournament’s highest-ranked side then missed their first penalty of the shootout after it rebounded off both posts, but Wales were unable to capitalise.

Charlie Estcourt and Lily Woodham both failed to convert, leaving Wales facing a third-place play-off against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.