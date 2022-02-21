A five-year-old boy whose body was found dumped in a river near Bridgend in Wales had injuries consistent with a fall from height or a serious road traffic accident, a jury has heard.

Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn on July 31 last year.

The victim’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40 and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age are on trial accused of murder.

All three are further accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan’s body to an area of the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth deny murder and perverting the course of justice. Cole denies murder but admits perverting the course of justice.

On the first day of their trial at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said: “The prosecution’s case is that Logan was murdered and each of these three defendants played their part in the killing of that five-year-old child.”

More to follow.