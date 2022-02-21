Play video

In the summer of 2020, Ceredigion County Council extended pavements, changed parking and introduced one-way systems in parts of Cardigan, Aberystwyth, Aberaeron and New Quay. It was an effort to ensure safe social distancing and to allow some businesses to trade outdoors.

The changes were not universally popular with some locals and businesses criticising the council for their lack of consultation.

Earlier this month councillors agreed to trial some elements of the scheme further, to see whether they would be beneficial in future.

The changes were introduced to Cardigan, Aberystwyth, Aberaeron and New Quay. Credit: ITV Wales

Cllr Dafydd Edwards, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways said, "adjustments were made to our coastal towns during the early stages of the pandemic to ensure people could enjoy Ceredigion safely and responsibly.

"As we move forward, we can see that some of these initial adjustments are proving beneficial to the layout of our towns to ensure ease of access and safety to everyone who lives and visits these places."

But not everyone agrees.

Stephen Bray is shop manager at Costcutters on Market Street.

When changes were made to the road and pavement outside, his customers lost vital parking spots, and he says business is suffering as a result.

Stephen Bray says the changes are losing him customers and damaging his business. Credit: ITV Wales

"Since they've done this extra wide pavement, the older people in Aberaeron of which there are a few, can't just pop in, park outside the shop, or any of the other shops along the street and go."

"The town is just dying, it's a dying trade, and it's just not the way Aberaeron used to be."

But it could be how it remains, until the end of the summer at least.

Council officers will now begin the legal process, and the next six months will be considered a consultation period, where members of the public can give feedback.

After that, Ceredigion Council can decide to revoke, amend and continue consulting, or make the changes permanent.

Cllr Edwards urged the public to give constructive feedback.

He said, "this experimental period gives people the opportunity to come back to us with facts of how things are in a more normalised situation than what we've seen with the pandemic over the past two years."