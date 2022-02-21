A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious crash which saw a car 'leave the road'.

The 30-year-old was rushed to the Heath hospital in Cardiff after the crash on Sunday (February 20) morning.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A465 in Merthyr Tydfil at around 7.20am, between Cefn Coed and Dowlais.

In a statement, the force said: "A black Fiat 500 car was travelling towards Cefn Coed when the left the road.

"The driver, a 30-year-old local man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road was closed for around eight hours to allow for investigation work to be carried out. The Police thanks members of the community for their patience and understanding during this time."

South Wales Police wants to speak to any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the manner of driving by the Fiat 500 car prior to the collision.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Roads Policing unit at Gwaelod Y Garth Police station quoting occurrence 2200058621.