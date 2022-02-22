Recyled nappies have been used to resurface a road between Cardigan and Aberystwyth as part of a green trial to cut back on landfill waste.

107,000 nappies have been used to resurface the 1.4 mile stretch of the A487 between Cardigan to Aberystwyth.

The road is due to open to motorists this week.

Around 4.3 tonnes of recovered fibre from the nappies was added to the bitumen that glues together asphalt road surfaces.

More than 100,000 nappies were saved from landflips to be used in the trial. Credit: Pura

As part of the recycling process the used nappies are cleansed, and plastics and cellulose fibres separated for re-use.

The project is a joint venture between baby care business Pura, nappy recycling experts NappiCycle, and the Welsh Government.

They claim the the “nappy-enhanced” asphalt is more durable than normal asphalt, but with a reduced carbon footprint.

The recovered cellulose from nappies can also be used to make notice boards, flooring and insulation. Credit: Pura

Pura CEO Guy Fennell said: “Despite extensive research, the technology for the perfect eco-friendly disposable nappy unfortunately doesn’t exist yet. As we seek that solution, we are determined to drive change and minimise the damage nappies are having on the planet.

"That’s why it was crucial that we partner with NappiCycle and make nappy recycling a reality for all UK parents.

“The road resurfacing is just one fantastic example of how recycled nappies - that would have otherwise ended up in landfill - can be put to really good use.”

Three billion nappies, or 400,000 tonnes, are thrown away in the UK every year - they can take up to 500 years to degrade.

Last year the Welsh Government announced it was suspending all new road projects while it explored more environmentally friendly infrastructure options.