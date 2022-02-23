Two dolphins and other marine animals have been left stranded along the coastline due to the recent storms which ripped through Wales over the past week.

Marine Environmental Monitoring received an "exceptional" amount of calls in the past week in comparison to the usual two a week.

The environmental group has received reports from Pembrokeshire up to the Isle of Anglesey due to the havoc caused by storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

A young dolphin was found on Ynlas beach in Ceredigion and during Storm Eunice, a second was recovered on Aberdasach beach, near Caernarfon.

MEM has said both animals have been transferred to the ZSL London Zoo ready for the team to carry out a post-mortem and investigate what happened to them.

Three named storms have hit the UK over the past seven days, causing widespread damage and power outages. Credit: PA

Matthew Westfield, from Marine Environmental Monitoring, says there was also a grey seal found dead in west Wales.

He said: "As part of the citation stranding investigation programme we hope that these two common dolphins will give us a better understanding as to what happened to them during the storms.

"As people venture back out to the beaches after the storms, we are expecting further calls to marine animals that have been brought ashore by the three storms.

"If you do come across a Cetacean, Large bodied shark, marine turtle, or seal we ask that you call the Cetacean Stranding Investigation Programme on 0800 652 0333."

Marine Environmental Monitoring helps to coordinate the investigation of all whales, dolphins, porpoises, marine turtles and large-bodied sharks that are found stranded around the coastline.