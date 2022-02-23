A protest has been held in Haverfordwest against plans to downgrade the town's hospital.

Hundreds of people turned out in Pembrokeshire on Wednesday with placards and banners.

The rally was organised by the 'Save Withybush' campaign, which has more than 16,000 members on social media.

In January, Hywel Dda University Health Board revealed more of their plans to shake-up healthcare provision in West Wales, and agreed a financial business case for investment.

The changes, which if approved could cost more than £1.3 billion, would see Withybush Hospital repurposed.

It would lose its status as a general hospital, and its A&E Department would be replaced with a GP-led minor injuries unit.

Locals have since set up a petition, which at the time of writing has more than 4,000 signatures.

They say downgrading services would "put lives at risk."

Patricia Rogers lives in the village of Wolfscastle.

She says having timely access to A&E in Haverfordwest saved her husband's life, when he became seriously ill with Covid-19.

She said: "An emergency doctor came out, examined him and said 'you've got half an hour or less to get him on oxygen'.

"Driving up to Llanelli, Glangwili, even this new hospital will be the same, it adds over half an hour to our journey, it's impossible."

Another protester said having an A&E in the area was vital.

"We've got a very rural area and we definitely need it here. I'm very worried, I think there will be deaths.

"I hope that we can do something about this but I think they've probably made up their minds already."

Hywel Dda's plans also include the downgrading of Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen, and the construction of a brand-new hospital between Narberth and St. Clears.

The exact location of the new site is yet to be decided, but according to the timeline set out by the Health Board a decision could be made by the Summer.

The proposals also include developing a network of new community hubs across the region.

Speaking to ITV News, Chief Executive of Hywel Dda UHB Steve Moore said the current system is "being stretched too thinly."

"The idea is to bring together the services for Glangwili and for Withybush into a new site somewhere between Narberth and St.Clears.

"That will enable us to marshall our resources better, bring our teams together, and whilst I know it will be further to travel for some, the services that people will be able to get will be better, because we'll have better staffing, we'll have the ability to see people quicker."

Mr Moore said he wanted to give the public the assurance that "the health board is on their side."

"What we want to do is build a system in West Wales which works better for everyone and that's our ambition."