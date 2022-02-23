Play video

A jury has been taken on a tour of the South Wales home where a five-year-old was allegedly murdered – and the spot where his body was found.

The battered and bruised body of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend on the morning of July 31 2021.

He had suffered more than 56 injuries and died from blunt force trauma, Cardiff Crown Court was told this week.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy who cannot legally be identified are on trial for his murder. All three deny killing the young boy.

Cole has admitted carrying Logan from his home and dumping him in the river, and later getting rid of the boy’s bloodied pyjama top in nearby woodland.

Today (February 23), midway through the second week of the trial, the jury of five men and seven women was driven to the alleged murder scene in two minibuses, having been escorted from the court by a police motorcade.

Along with court staff, several barristers and judge Mrs Justice Jefford DBE, they were taken inside property where Logan lived.

Jurors were led around the home in groups of three. Most of the family’s possessions remained inside the property.

A narrow hallway had plastic boxes filled with toys. Large black flat-screen TVs were on the wall in both the living room and in Williamson and Cole’s bedroom.

Logan’s single bed was gone from his bedroom, having been removed for forensic checks.

Logan's mother and stepfather are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court Credit: PA

Dirty dishes were in the kitchen sink and a whiteboard showing the family’s meal plans for July and August was on the wall.

In the kitchen, a police officer pointed out the washing machine and clothes dryer Williamson is accused of using to clean Logan’s bloodied bedlinen at around the same time – 5.45am – she made a frantic 999 call to report her son missing.

After leaving the property, the jury was led to the river.

The route is the one Cole and the youth are accused of taking to hide Logan’s body in the early hours of the morning.

In CCTV footage recovered by police, Cole can be seen carrying Logan, whose arms were crossed over his shoulder, the court was told.

The spot where Logan's body was found Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Jurors were taken to a section of riverbank where police constable Lauren Keen found Logan lying in the foetal position on rocks and pebbles.

The water level was much higher than when Logan was found because it is winter, jurors were told.

The jury was then taken further along the path and over another bridge before reaching the wooded area where Logan’s torn dinosaur top was found on the banks of a main road.

Cole told police he and the teenager returned to the property after dumping Logan’s body and went back out to hide the pyjama top after Williamson gave it to them.

All three defendants are also charged with perverting the course of justice, which Williamson and the youth deny.

Williamson and Cole are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.

The trial will break for two days before beginning again on Monday (February 28) and is estimated to last for about six more weeks.