A man has been jailed for raping a woman after a night out at a pub.

Nikolas Miles, from Cilfynydd near Pontypridd, attacked the woman in 2015.

The 50-year-old denied rape and two counts of sexual assault but a Cardiff Crown Court jury found him guilty. He appeared at court on Tuesday for sentencing.

Judge David Wynn Morgan said Miles had shown kindness to his victim before the offence and she admired the way he coped with his cerebral palsy.

But Miles "took advantage" of that respect and sexually touched the woman twice without her consent before raping her.

"Having been rebuffed you renew your sexual assault in the most crude, painful and humiliating way," said Judge Morgan.

The judge said the attack had "blighted" the woman's life, adding: "Through no fault of her own it has taken years for the matter to be resolved."

In a victim impact statement the woman said she had struggled with mental health issues following the attack.

She said: "I was extremely numb for years. It was lonely. I had overwhelming feelings of guilt, shame and anger which turned to depression and suicidal thoughts.

"The flashbacks are vivid. I suffer with extreme anxiety and still struggle to trust those outside my circle."

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating, said prison will have a "profound impact" on the disabled defendant, who is "very prone" to chest infections and asthma attacks.

Judge Morgan said he took into account that Miles had put his victim through the pain of cross-examination at trial.

He also took account of the "very difficult" experience Miles will have in prison due to his disability.

The judge sent Miles to prison for seven years. On release the defendant must pay a £120 victim services surcharge.