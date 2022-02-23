Local residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a garden centre on Tremadog High Street.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene of the blaze at 11.23am on Wednesday (February 23).

The fire service shared a statement on Twitter, urging locals to stay away.

A spokesperson said: "Firefighters are in attendance at a fire on the High Street in Tremadog."We are advising people to keep windows and doors shut whilst our crews are dealing with this incident and to stay well away from the area for your own safety whilst firefighters are tackling the fire."