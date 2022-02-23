Play video

A Cornish seal with a "100% success rate" for predicting Six Nations match outcomes has forecast that Wales will beat England this weekend.

Jinx the seal, a resident at The Cornish Seal Sanctuary, has gained notoriety on TikTok for her streak of correctly predicting who will win.

Jinx started off by predicting that Scotland would beat England - her prediction came true when Scotland won 20-17.

She then predicted that Wales would beat Scotland - which they did, 20-17.

And now, in a TikTok video with more than 500K views, she has given Wales the nod to beat England this Saturday at Twickenham.

Jinx the seal has been described as playful and 'one of the favourites'. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Jinx, a female Grey Seal, was rescued from the beach at St Ives Bay in 2017, when she was found to be malnourished and lethargic.

It was discovered that Jinx has a medical condition which requires her to take steroid medication, and as such she now lives at The Cornish Seal Sanctuary full-time.

Kayleigh Slowey, Marketing and Fundraising assistant at the sanctuary, said Jinx is "one of our favourites here at the sanctuary."

"She very quickly learnt her name. She is young, playful and loves to play with the other seals", Kayleigh added.

Wales has not recorded a Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham since 2012.

And their hopes of a successful title defence will disappear unless they can end that sequence this weekend.

Wales fans everywhere will be hoping Jinx the seal turns out to be right...