Welsh MSs defend Ukraine visit branded 'distraction' by UK Government

The two Welsh politicians who have just returned from Ukraine have defended their visit, following criticism from the UK Government.Labour's Mick Antoniw, who's a Welsh Government minister and Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, joined a delegation including union representatives and a journalist on a visit "to express solidarity".Mick Antoniw is from a Ukrainian family and has relatives living there. They have now returned from the country following advice that the security situation has deteriorated.During today's Welsh Affairs committee, the U.K. Government's Welsh Secretary described the visit as a "distraction" and said the Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling had written an "absolutely stinging letter" to Labour and Plaid Cymru.In the letters, seen by ITV Wales, the minister writes of her "deep concern" and advices that the MSs should leave immediately."The Foreign Office has been advising against all travel to the Ukraine since the 11th of February and recommending that all British nationals in the country should leave now."This advice applies equally to Members of Parliament and the Senedd."

Tensions between Russia and the west are high as the international crisis over Ukraine continues Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "Adam Price travelled to Kyiv to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and endeavour to get an accurate, first-hand picture of the reality on the ground."Intelligence suggested that the potential gravity of the situation became more severe on Monday and the delegation left Ukraine the following day."Both men visited during Senedd recess at their own expense but the letter regarding Mick Antoniw, who is Counsel General, was sent to Dawn Bowden, the Welsh Government's Chief Whip.

A spokesperson said: "The letter has been received and noted. The visit was made in a personal capacity."

Mick Antoniw said, "The disclosure of a letter of this nature to a political party for partisan political purposes raises very serious issues which I intend to investigate ."Their attack on our visit is a pathetic attempt to distract attention from the weak and ineffective sanctions [Boris] Johnson has introduced and a total failure of the Conservative Government to get their own noses out of the trough of Russian money and tackle Oligarch assets in London."

