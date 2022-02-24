Autumn Covid booster could be given at same time as flu jab in Wales

People in Wales could receive their Covid booster vaccination at the same time as their flu jabs this autumn, the Welsh Government has announced.

The Welsh Government has confirmed it will look to roll out another Covid booster later this year.

Covid vaccinations have previously taken place in large vaccination centres as part of the emergency rollout.

But this new strategy could mean Covid vaccines would be administered in GP surgeries.

The Health Minister has announced that plans to integrate Wales' Covid-19 vaccination rollout with existing immunisation programmes are in place.

To date, more than 6.8m doses of Covid-19 vaccinations have been given out in Wales.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said vaccines have helped to weaken the link between the virus, serious illness, hospitalisations and death.

"They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives in the midst of an ongoing global health emergency," she said.

91% of the over-12 population of Wales have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

"This strategy sets out our plans for 2022 and beyond, including a commitment to deliver a regular COVID-19 vaccination programme while planning for any potential surge capacity, should we need to, in the case of a new pandemic wave or a new coronavirus variant.

"I want to thank everyone who has come forward to be vaccinated and made the decision to protect themselves and others. I also want to thank the many thousands of people working in our vaccination programme including all staff and volunteers."

The Welsh Government says it is guided by the latest clinical and scientific evidence and advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and the Chief Medical Officer for Wales.