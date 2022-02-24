A cyclist has sustained "life threatening" injuries following a collision in Wrexham.

Two people have been taken to hospital following the incident which happened just before 7am on Thursday (February 24).

The A534 road on Wrexham Industrial Estate has been shut by police and remains closed.

There is reportedly heavy traffic in the area with an accident investigation ongoing from the Holt turn-off to Wockhardt.

The collision happened shortly before 7am on Thursday morning. Credit: Daily Post

A statement from North Wales Police said: “At 6.46 am today (24 February) we received a reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a male cyclist on the A534 near Llan Y Pwll.

“Officers and an ambulance crew attended the scene and a temporary road closure was enforced while the scene was assessed.

“The cyclist was subsequently taken to Maelor hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.”