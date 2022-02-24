Swansea University staff continue strike over reductions to pensions and pay

Play video

Academic and support staff at Swansea University today continued strike action over plans to reduce their pensions and salary.

It comes after unions and pension trustees failed to agree on a compromise deal.

Academics claim they could lose up to 35 per cent of their pensions under proposed cuts by Universities UK (UUK).

The UK wide action has seen more than one million students affected due to the walkout of around 50,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 44 universities.

Staff continued to picket at Swansea University's Singleton Campus and are warning of more strike action next week if an agreement is not reached between the UCU and UUK.

Swansea University says it’s trying to minimise disruption to students while being committed to working with trade unions. They added they have made significant progress with improving staff wellbeing and tackling workload pressures.

Senior lecturer Dr Sarah May hasn't taught students since the industrial action began last week.

She said: “It’s really hitting home to me this week that not only will I be facing serious cuts to my pension when I retire but also I’ll be facing real-term cuts to my pay packet because our contributions are going to be rising for that poorer pension.”

'We haven't had any lectures or classes for the last two or three weeks'

Holly, a third-year student at Swansea University, says she's missed lectures this week and with her dissertation deadline looming is concerned about the impact the dispute is having on her education.

“We haven't had any lectures or classes for the last two or three weeks, today was the first one”, she said.

“Obviously, the third year of your degree is an important time so I know a lot of us are a bit frustrated with it.”

“We don't really blame the lecturers because they are in negotiations and we care about them. But, I’m leading up to a dissertation and assignments and it’s completely disrupted.”

UCU say the UUK has rejected a compromise proposal that would have allowed for a long-term negotiated settlement to be reached. The union said employers should expect more industrial action including a marking and assessment boycott.

'This is a deplorable attack'

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “University vice-chancellors have today chosen to steal tens of thousands from the retirement income of staff. This is a deplorable attack which our members won't take lying down. If these so-called leaders of higher education thought this was the end of this dispute, they have another thing coming.

“UCU tried repeatedly to reach a compromise in negotiations, but employers refused even the most modest increases in contributions, instead opting to slash the benefits of staff whilst hoarding billions in reserves.

“These cuts aren't just an attack on our members' retirement but also on higher education more widely. Staff know they deserve better than falling pay and massive pension cuts and many will sadly choose to leave the sector. Those considering academia as a career will think again.

“On Friday our union will discuss and decide the next steps in this dispute and that will include re-balloting and escalation towards a marking and assessment boycott.”

A Universities UK spokesperson said: “The Joint Negotiating Committee's (JNC) decision secures an affordable solution to the 2020 valuation and provides a more sustainable platform on which the scheme's longer-term future can be built. This settlement ensures the continuation of a valuable Defined Benefit element to the pensions offer while sparing both members and employers from the damaging consequences of much higher contributions from April.

They added: "Employers would rather the scheme was in a financial position where benefit reform was not necessary. However, without these reforms costs would have risen to unaffordable levels for employers, while the increased costs for members would have seen more people leave the scheme and miss out on a valuable employer contribution towards their retirement."