By ITV Wales journalist Gareth Axenderrie

It's one of the most important days in the Welsh rugby and sporting calendar. It's England versus Wales.

The neighbours and old enemies have played each other no fewer than 137 times since 1881, and no game feels any less intense than the last.

This week has had its fair share of surprises, with superstars dropped and players picked before pulling out injured.

Both countries still have title ambitions and neither can afford any further slip-ups in front of 80,000 fans bouncing Sweet Chariot and Bread of Heaven off each other at Twickenham.

So, from kick-off time to where it will be won and lost, here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

What time is kick-off and what channel is it on?

Referee Mike Adamson will get the match underway at 4.45pm.

Thanks to the broadcast partnership agreed by ITV, BBC and S4C, fans in Wales have a choice between ITV1 and S4C.

Coverage starts at 4pm on ITV and 4.15pm on S4C.

Why is this game so important?

Regardless of form, time or place, England versus Wales is always important for players and fans alike.

We are at the halfway stage of the Six Nations and it will be game over for whichever team loses on Saturday.

Both sides lost their opening matches – England being defeated by Scotland and Wales suffering a pounding in Ireland.

They both then returned to winning ways against Italy and Scotland respectively in round two.

Now it's crunch time. Win, and with France still waiting ahead for both sides, the title is back on. Lose, and it's damage limitation for the rest of the tournament.

How do the sides line up?

Louis Rees Zammit heads back to Gloucester this weekend instead of lining up against England Credit: PA

No England versus Wales match week is quiet, but this one has had more than its fair share of surprises and talking points thrown in.

For Wales, the decision was made early in the week to drop superstar Louis Rees Zammit from the matchday squad, with Josh Adams coming back in and Alex Cuthbert retaining his place.

That's a big call for Wayne Pivac, who last year relied on Rees Zammit's magic on more than one occasion as he won his first Six Nations title as Wales head coach.

Rees Zammit has been off the boil so far this year, possibly struggling with an injury and not offering the special moments in attack that the nation has grown to love. He was also stood up by some Darcy Graham footwork for a try in round two.

Pivac's decision is underpinned by wanting to go with experience and players who offer more with the ball around the park. In Adams and Cuthbert he has two players who will run and run and run, while Cuthbert is set to win his 50th cap.

Wales XV: Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Taulupe Faletau; Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar (c), Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Alex Cuthbert, Liam Williams.

Manu Tuilagi was in, and then very quickly out. Credit: PA

As for England, when they named their side on Thursday, it looked like a strong starting lineup, with Manu Tuilagi coming in to add brute force and an added attacking dimension in midfield.

Yet, by the time journalists had handed in their first drafts of analysis of team selections, Tuilagi had pulled out of the side again. A great player plagued by injury, succumbing to the limits of his own body once again.

England won't name his replacement - either Joe Marchant or Elliot Daly - until Saturday, which is hardly ideal preparation.

Elsewhere, captain Courtney Lawes returns to the back row, meaning both sides' captains will come from the same club (Northampton Saints) for only the sixth time in the tournament's history.

At half-back, the partnership of Harry Randall and Marcus Smith is mouthwatering. Give either half an inch, and they'll take a mile. Wales' will have to be squeaky-clean tight around the breakdown and off first phase.

England XV: Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler, Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes (c), Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt; Harry Randall, Marcus Smith, Jack Nowell, TBC, Henry Slade, Max Malins, Freddie Steward.

What happened last time they played?

Wales can take plenty of positives from their victory over the old enemy last season when they romped to a 40-24 victory in an empty Principality Stadium.

The victory was also the record number of points Wales have scored in a test match against England.

While Wales had their fair share of luck in two of the tries, with a quick bit of thinking from a Dan Bigger cross-kick and a knock on that wasn't a knock on from Louis Ress Zammit, they also showed they could out-punch England over 80 minutes.

Wales are without some of the players that led them to victory that day, with captain Alun Wyn Jones and winger turned centre George North absent this time around.

What is Wales' record like at Twickenham?

Wales have fond memories of recent victories at Twickenham, even if they have been rare over the years Credit: PA

The home of English rugby has proved largely unwelcoming for Wales through the years.

Wales have marched back up the M4 victorious on just five occasions in the last forty years in 1984, 1988, 2008, 2012 and 2015.

The last time they won at Twickenham in the Six Nations was ten years ago, although a victory in the World Cup in 2015 that ultimately kicked England out of their own tournament will live long in the memory of fans and as well as Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Tomas Francis and Taulupe Faletau who all start on Saturday.

Wales' last three visits have seen them lose by seven points or less, with the 2020 instalment finishing 33-30 to the men in the red rose.

Who are the favourites?

Most bookmakers have England as favourites, with home advantage and Wales without a raft of top stars.

As discussed, the Twickenham factor will play a part, but it is not the impenetrable fortress that Wales failed to win in for twenty years prior to 2008.

England were probably the better team in their Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland in round one, and they showed their cutting edge in their rout of Italy last time out.

They have a pack that can match anybody up front, and with Marcus Smith now calling the shots at fly-half, there's reason to be optimistic for England fans.

Wales will relish being underdogs, as they were when they overturned Scotland in round two.

Where will the match be won and lost?

Marcus Smith has been the man at the centre of so much that England have done well over the last 12 months Credit: PA

You can pick any number of match-ups and one-on-ones for this one.

First of all, the Welsh front row will have to go as well as it has all-tournament, especially in the set-piece. Scrums have been a major plus point for Wales so far, while Ryan Elias will have to be on his darts at line-out time.

In the back row, with the return of Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty, Wales look heavier and more robust than they did when they were beaten up in Dublin.

They will have to be as they face the dynamic and destructive English back row of Lawes, Curry and Cardiff Met-made Dombrandt.

Those tussles will help decide who wins the possession battle. Last year, Wales enjoyed 55% of possession and 55% of territory, despite running 144 fewer meters than England. They will have to win those battles again if they are going to come away with a win.

That's because you would expect England to do more with the ball this year, with Marcus Smith's creativity a big difference this time around.

The task of managing him falls to Dan Biggar, who has gone head-to-head with pretty much every fly-half in the game. Wales' backline will have to defend brilliantly, but it is the Smith-Biggar battle that may just be the decisive difference come the final whistle.