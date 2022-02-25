Landmarks across Wales, the UK and the world have been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the nation.

The Senedd, Wales' Parliament, was lit in blue and yellow on Thursday (February 24), the first full day of fighting amid the Russian invasion.

So too were the Welsh Government's offices in Cathays Park, Cardiff.

"Wales stands with Ukraine", the Welsh Government's official account said in a tweet.

The home of the prime minister, 10 Downing Street, was also illuminated in blue and yellow.

An accompanying tweet from the official 10 Downing Street account said: "The UK stands with Ukraine and it's people as they courageously defend their freedom and their democracy."

Downing Street was illuminated in blue and yellow on Thursday evening. Credit: PA

Elsewhere in London, the headquarters of MI6, the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, were also lit up in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Further afield, the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and the Colosseum in Rome were also illuminated in the colours of Ukraine as countries across the world looked to show their support for its people.

The Colosseum in Rome was just one of a number of world famous landmarks to light up in blue and yellow. Credit: PA Images

Paris' Arc de Triomphe in a blaze of blue and yellow. Credit: PA Images

Brandenburg Gate in Berlin seen in blue and yellow on Thursday evening. Credit: PA Images

Russian forces advanced their invasion to the outskirts of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Friday (February 25) with reports of explosions and "horrific" rocket strikes.

The Ukrainian ministry said Russia has hit 33 civilian sites in the country over the last 24 hours, as residential buildings were left burnt out and residents were forced take cover underground.

Russia's "full-scale invasion" resulted in the deaths of 137 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting on Thursday, according to the country's president.