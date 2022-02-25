A former rugby player who suffered life-changing injuries after his leg became infected with dog poo is urging dog owners to clean up after their pets.

Darryl Adams was playing a match in a Blaenau Gwent playing field when his shin was stamped on with rugby boot studs covered in dog mess.

The soiled studs cut the skin on his leg and caused a cellulitis infection.The incident, which took place 17 years ago, has meant that Darryl has been in and out of hospital over the years as even something small can trigger a flare-up, which can be life-threatening.

Darryl was playing a game of rugby when his legs was cut by the studs of another player's boots, which had been contaminated by dog mess. Credit: Media Wales

Now, the grandfather is supporting Keep Wales Tidy’s dog fouling campaign which urges dog owners to be responsible and clean up after their pets.Recalling the incident, which took place in 2005, Darryl said: “I ended up spending a week in hospital. All it takes is something small to trigger it off again. The infection flared up twice between 2005 and 2013."The last time in 2013 was the worst. All it took was heavy flu to trigger it and I was hospitalised for two weeks because the infection had tracked into my veins."Ever since then my leg has never been right, it is constantly swollen and looks awful, all from some selfish person who couldn’t be bothered to pick up after their dog!"I’m backing Keep Wales Tidy’s dog fouling campaign to urge dog owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets before more people are seriously harmed.”

Darryl says his leg has 'never been the same' since the incident. Credit: Media Wales

As well as carrying harmful bacteria which can lead to infection, asthma and even blindness, dog poo carries bacteria which can live in the soil long after it has decomposed.Keep Wales Tidy chief executive Lesley Jones said: “Darryl’s story highlights just how harmful dog poo can be for people. We urge the minority of irresponsible dog owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets. By not picking up after your dog, you could be putting people at risk."Recently, an eight-year-old boy had a “close escape” after he fell in dog mess while warming up to play an under 9’s rugby game at Newbridge RFC in Caerphilly. It narrowly missed his eye.

Newbridge RFC has now partnered with Keep Wales Tidy following the incident to highlight the dangers of dog mess.Club director Dafydd Martin-Lloyd said: “A young boy left his house excited about going to play a game of rugby. Whilst warming up he was tackled and landed face first in dog mess. Due to where it was on his face, and the fact that the worst-case scenario is you can lose your sight from it, it was very alarming."Fortunately, it didn’t go in his eyes but it was a very close escape. Dog fouling on our rugby pitch isn’t acceptable and needs to stop. We’ve teamed up with Keep Wales Tidy to urge dog owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets before a child is seriously harmed.”Some local authorities have banned dogs from sports pitches and other areas such as children’s play parks. Keep Wales Tidy is urging people to respect these rules and keep dogs away from no dog zones.Keep Wales Tidy's Lesley Jones added: "Dog poo isn’t just an unpleasant mess, it can be dangerous. Please bag it, bin it, and leave only pawprints when you’re out and about.”