A relieved mum has thanked a mysterious stranger who she believes may have saved her from a potentially serious accident while driving home in Wrexham.

Dawn Ashford-Williams, a teaching assistant from Brymbo, had just finished having lunch in Wrexham’s Central Retail Park when she returned to her car to find a handwritten note on her windscreen advising her to check the air pressure in one of her tyres.

“I took a look, straight away,” said Dawn. “It wasn’t completely flat but it was flat enough to think I may have a puncture, so I drove straight to a garage to put some more air in the tyre.”

Despite having the tyres checked a few days before, Dawn suspects her car may have suffered a slow puncture.

The note suggested Dawn should check her tyre pressure Credit: Media Wales

“To be honest, I don’t check the tyres all the time and I may not have noticed the problem for a couple of days,” she continued.

“Who knows, I could have had a major blow-out on the way home, or got stranded in the middle of nowhere with the kids in the back.

“Whoever they were, they may have saved me from a serious accident or something.”

At the time, Dawn was driving home with son Kian and nephew Connor.

Wanting to thank her good samaritan, but lacking the means to do it personally, she turned to social media to express her gratitude.

Dawn fears she may have picked up a slow puncture that she hadn't noticed. Credit: Media Wales

She said: “There’s a lot of good people out there. I’ve seen Facebook posts where people have found wallets and mobile phones, but never one for this kind of thing.

“So I just thought I’d write something, saying thank you, if by any chance they saw my message.“

"I just wanted to show some positivity for a change.”

One person who responded to her post said a similar thing happened to her in Wrexham last summer.

She said: “We were like a snail driving back to Wrexham, then went straight to get it fixed.

“Good job there are some good people out there.”