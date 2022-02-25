Welsh workers rack up £700 million of free labour in unpaid overtime

Welsh employers claimed £700 million of free labour last year because of workers doing unpaid overtime, according to new analysis published by the Wales Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The TUC said disruption to working patterns during the pandemic and the cost of living crisis in Wales means that many people are working more intensely for longer hours and less pay.

In Wales, 9.4% of employees worked unpaid overtime last year, putting in an average of 7.1 hours unpaid hours a week.

£5,801 of wages went unpaid a year for workers doing around 7 hours overtime a week.

Across the UK, 3.8 million people worked unpaid overtime, with an average of 7.6 unpaid hours a week.

This adds up to an equivalent of £7,100 a year of wages going unpaid for work done.

Friday 25 February is the TUC's annual 'Work Your Proper Hours Day' where workers are encouraged to finish their shifts on time.

Managers are encouraged to support staff by setting reasonable workloads and putting in place workplace policies to protect against burnout.

There are issues of overworking and excessive workloads in the public sector. Credit: PA

Why are people doing this much overtime?

The TUC says the combination of labour shortages in parts of the economy and spiralling living costs are contributing to why people are working longer hours on shrinking salaries.

Charities warn the rising cost of energy bills will leave more than a quarter of a million households in Wales in fuel poverty by April.

The pandemic made it the second year of unusual working patterns, with many workers furloughed.

This has made it harder to understand longer-term trends in unpaid overtime.

Who is doing unpaid overtime?

Research suggests that people who work from home are more likely to work unpaid overtime and additional responsibilities of senior staff are not properly managed by employers.

Teachers are also highly affected as the challenges of keeping schools open for the children of key workers has kept up their work intensity.

Wales TUC says there are issues of overworking and excessive workloads In the public sector which are driven by a recruitment and retention crisis.

According to Care Forum Wales, the sector is facing its 'worst-ever crisis.'

This month care workers were added to the government's shortage occupation list, in another sign of the deepening labour crisis straining care operators across the country.

Union leaders are calling for a new right to switch off outside working hours. Credit: TUC

'Give working people stronger rights'

The TUC is calling on the UK government to support employers in sectors where there are skills shortages with public funding for training.

Giving working people stronger rights to bargain with their employer to ensure that they have decent control over their working time is also something the Wales TUC believes the UK government can do to help workers.

Shavanah Taj from Wales TUC said nobody should end up doing work that they don't get paid for.

She said: "Most of us are happy to put in some extra time when it's needed, but we should get that time back when it's quieter.

"So today we're calling on people in Wales to take your full lunch break and go home on time. And we're calling on managers to encourage their staff to finish on time and to lead by example.

"Wales is now facing both labour shortages and a cost of living crisis. If the UK government does not take action to support workers, they will end up working longer hours for less pay.

"The Chancellor should use his spring statement to set out plans to tackle labour shortages in public services, and to fund training where there are skills shortages. And he should come forward with a plan to get wages rising across the economy."

'Commitment to a fair work-life balance'

The UK Government said it is committed to strengthening workers' rights and ensuring everyone can enjoy a fair work-life balance.

A spokesperson said: "We have already consulted on making flexible working the default unless employers have a good reason not to.

"To go further, we have also set up a Flexible Working Taskforce, to help us properly understand the profound changes in ways of working that are emerging as a result of the pandemic."