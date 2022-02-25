The UK Government has announced that English students starting university courses in 2023/24 will have to begin paying back their loans once they are earning more than £25,000.

That's a drop on the current threshold of £27,295, which means many graduates will begin paying back their loans sooner.

The student loan repayment period will also be extended to 40 years for students starting courses in September 2023, as opposed to the current period of 30 years, after which the remaining debt is cancelled.

It means the average student finishing university aged 21 could still be making loan repayments in their sixties.

The move has been met with criticism in England, but education is devolved in Wales and Welsh students receive loans from Student Finance Wales.

So, what does it mean for students studying across Wales and Welsh students studying in England?

How has the Welsh government responded to the plans?

Graduates in England and Wales currently repay their loans over a thirty year period Credit: PA

In short, the Welsh government has neither committed to following the UK government's lead nor decided to go its own way yet.

In a statement, a Welsh government spokesperson said: "We will consider the implications of the proposed English changes for universities in Wales once we have received full details from the Westminster government.

“Wales leads the way with our unique and progressive student finance system, which provides a mix of both grants and loans for all students.

"We have seen a significant increase in the numbers studying part-time and post-graduates in recent years, delivering for individuals, the economy and the nation as a whole.

"We remain committed to widening access to higher education, ensuring it is available to all who can benefit throughout their lives."

What does it mean for Welsh students studying in Wales?

A Welsh student is defined as somebody whose permanent residence is in Wales prior to the start of the first academic year of a course.

At the moment, nothing changes for Welsh students studying in Wales.

Student Finance Wales offers students a loan of up to £9,250 a year, depending on course costs and household income.

English and Welsh university students currently repay their loans at the same time and over the same period. Credit: Visit Wales

Students are also able to receive a mixture of loan and grant to help with living costs, the amount of which depends on household income and location of study.

Repayments begin when income is over the repayment threshold, which is currently set at £27,295 a year, £2,274 a month or £524 a week, over a 30 year period.

The Welsh Government also offers a scheme that cancels up to £1,500 from any full-time maintenance loan balance once repayment begins.

What does it mean for Welsh students studying in England?

As loans and grants are given based on where your permanent residence is, and not where you are studying, the same applies to Welsh students regardless of whether they are studying in Wales or England, or Scotland or Northern Ireland for that matter.

What does it mean for English students studying in Wales?

English students will be covered by Student Finance England, regardless of whether they study in English or elsewhere in the UK.

This means that English students starting university courses in the 2023/24 academic year will have to begin paying back their loans once they are earning more than £25,000 as opposed to £27,295.

The student loan repayment period will also be extended to 40 years for students starting courses in September 2023.