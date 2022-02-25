Arrangements for women and girls in Wales to have early medical abortions in their own homes without the need to attend a hospital or clinic are being made permanent.

During the pandemic, temporary adjustments were introduced which allowed women and girls to take the tablets required for an early medical abortion - provided they are no more than 9 weeks and 6 days pregnant - at home.

Now, these arrangements will be made permanent in a move the Welsh Government has said demonstrates "their commitment to supporting women."

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said she is satisfied that allowing women to take the tablets at home, following a telephone or e-consultation with a doctor, is "safe".

Ms Morgan also said the benefits to the NHS are significant, with a reduced number of appointments being required.

In 2018, it was announced that women in Wales could take the second abortion pill at home in a bid to increase choice for women and reduce the burden on clinical resources.

Eluned Morgan said: "I am satisfied that the arrangements are safe and bring significant benefits to women and girls who wish to access abortion services, with reduced waiting times enabling them to access the help they need more quickly than would have been possible under the previous arrangements.

"Welsh Government consulted on the temporary arrangements between December 2020 and February 2021 and I have carefully considered the responses along with subsequent information on the safety of abortion services under these arrangements in making this decision."