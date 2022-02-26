North Wales Police is appealing for information on a car said to be "driving erratically" after two people died in a crash on the A55 on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called shortly before 12.30pm (26 February) following a multi-vehicle crash on the A55 near Dobshill, Flintshire.Two people died in the incident, it has been confirmed.Sergeant Liam Morris of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses.He said: "I extend my heartfelt sympathy for the families involved.

"I urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact us immediately to assist us with our investigation.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of a red Audi TT driving erratically at around this time."Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via their LiveChat service, or by calling 101, quoting reference B027422.