The former Wales and Swansea City manager John Toshack is being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

According to Spain's El Diario Vasco, the 72-year-old was hospitalised on Monday due to severe pneumonia after contracting coronavirus and has been on a ventilator since Saturday.

Messages of support have been posted on social media from across the footballing arena.

The Football Association of Wales wrote on Twitter: "Everyone at the Football Association of Wales is thinking of John Toshack and his family at this time.

"Brysia Wella."

Toshack's former club Swansea City also posted a message of support, as did their rivals Cardiff City.

It read: "The thoughts of everyone at Swansea City are with John Toshack and his family.

"We are all with you. Keep fighting".

Toshack had a long and varied career both as a player and as a manager.

In his playing days he represented Cardiff City, Swansea City and Liverpool, where he won a glut of trophies including three league titles, two UEFA cups and an FA Cup.

He scored 96 goals for the Merseyside club and formed a lethal strike partnership with Kevin Keegan.

After hanging up his boots he went on to spend a spell in the Swansea City dugout as manager, before travelling the world to manage clubs including Real Sociedad, Saint Etienne, Real Madrid and the Macedonian national team.